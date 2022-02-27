Glover Teixeira vs. Jiri Prochazka pushed back to UFC 275 in June

Chris Taylor
Glover-Teixeira
Glover Teixeira announced that his first title defense against Jiri Prochazka has been pushed back to UFC 275 in June.

Teixeira (33-7 MMA) and Prochazka (28-3-1 MMA) were initially slated to collide on May 7th at UFC 274. However, the bout has now been pushed back to June for undisclosed reasons.

That news comes from Carlos Legaspi, courtesy of Canal Combate, who reported the following on Twitter:

Glover Teixeira confirmed live for @canalcombate with @vevyrodrigues that his first title defense against Jiri Prochazka has been moved to #UFC275 in June, location TBD.”

Teixeira, 42, captured the promotions light heavyweight title at UFC 267, scoring a second round submission victory over Jan Blachowicz (see that here). The win marked the Brazilian’s sixth in a row, with five of those six victories coming by way of stoppage.

Meanwhile, Jiri Prochazka, 29, will enter his first career UFC title shot on a twelve-fight winning streak. The former RIZIN champion has gone 2-0 under the UFC banner, scoring knockout victories Dominick Reyes and Volkan Oezdemir.

Jiri Prochazka Dominick Reyes KO
Prochazka has not lost since December of 2015, where he was defeat by Muhammad Lawal by way of knockout.

UFC 275 is expected to take place on June 11 in a location still to be determined.

Who are you picking to win this summer’s light heavyweight title fight between Glover Teixeira and Jiri Prochazka? Share your predictions in the comment section PENN Nation!

