Bellator 275: Mousasi vs Vanderford – Live Results and Highlights

Bellator 275 sees the promotion return to Dublin, Ireland once more with a blockbuster middleweight title main event.

Across the last few years we’ve seen Bellator turn the Irish capital into something of a second home. From title showdowns to contender clashes, the city has played host to some memorable moments – and it promises to do the same on Friday night.

Gegard Mousasi, considered by many to be one of the most prolific middleweights in MMA history, looks to successfully defend his 185-pound title for the third time when he meets the unbeaten Austin Vanderford. For a long time the challenger has been seen as an intriguing prospect, but he’ll have the chance to really silence the doubters in a big way at 3Arena.

The co-main event pits two of Ireland’s most recognizable female fighters against one another with Leah McCourt hoping to edge closer to a fight with Cris Cyborg when she collides with fellow contender Sinead Kavanagh.

With a slate of 13 fights to get excited about, BJPENN.com is on the ground to keep you updated with the action.

Find all of tonight’s results below (refresh for updates):

Bellator 275 – Main Card

Middleweight Title – Gegard Mousasi vs. Austin Vanderford

Featherweight – Sinead Kavanagh vs. Leah McCourt

Featherweight – Ciaran Clarke vs. Abou Tounkara

Featherweight – Khasan Magomedsharipov vs. Jose Sanchez

Bantamweight – Brian Moore vs. Jornel Lugo

Bellator 275 – Prelims

Bantamweight – Brett Johns vs. Khurshed Kakhorov

Lightweight – Charlie Leary vs. Davy Gallon

Strawweight – Danni McCormack vs. Stephanie Page

Lightweight – Darragh Kelly vs. Junior Morgan

Lightweight – Vladimir Tokov vs. Daniele Scatizzi

Heavyweight – Gokhan Saricam def. Kirill Sidelnikov via unanimous decision

Featherweight – Nathan Kelly def. Scott Pedersen via unanimous decision

Featherweight – Lee Hammond def. Jamie Hay via TKO in Round 1

