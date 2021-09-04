UFC Vegas 36 Results: Paddy Pimblett TKO’s Luigi Vendramini (Video)

Chris Taylor
Today’s UFC Vegas 36 event features the highly anticipated debut of former Cage Warriors champion Paddy Pimblett who takes on Luigi Vendramini.

Pimblett (16-3 MMA) will enter the lightweight contest sporting a two-fight winning streak, his latest being a first-round submission victory over Davide Martinez this past March. ‘The Baddy’ has gone 3-2 over his past five fights overall.

Meanwhile, Luigi Vendramini (9-2 MMA) will be looking to rebound after suffering a unanimous decision loss to Fares Ziam in his most recent effort back in June.

Round one of this UFC Vegas 36 lightweight bout begins and Paddy Pimblett lands a low kick. Vendramini replies with a left hand. ‘The Baddy’ throws a jumping switch kick. Luigi responds with a good combination. He lands a big left and Pimblett is rocked.

Vendramini gets the fight to the floor and begins to unload big elbows. Paddy scrambles back to his feet. He lands a low kick and then another. He is holding his hands very low. Luigi with a hard low kick. Pimblett lands a straight right up the middle. Luigi Vendramini counters with a nice left hook. He continues to land that punch seemingly at will. A front kick to the body now from the ‘Italian Stalion’. Paddy shoots in and grabs a hold of a leg. Luigi breaks free and but then eats a huge combination from Pimblett. More big punches from the Liverpool native. He is battering Luigi now. The referee is taking a good look. This one is all over! WOW!

Official UFC Vegas 36 Result: Paddy Pimblett def. Luigi Vendramini via TKO in Round 1

Who would you like to see Pimblett fight next following his KO victory over Vendramini at today’s event in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

