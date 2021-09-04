UFC Vegas 36 Results: Paddy Pimblett TKO’s Luigi Vendramini (Video)

Today’s UFC Vegas 36 event features the highly anticipated debut of former Cage Warriors champion Paddy Pimblett who takes on Luigi Vendramini.

Pimblett (16-3 MMA) will enter the lightweight contest sporting a two-fight winning streak, his latest being a first-round submission victory over Davide Martinez this past March. ‘The Baddy’ has gone 3-2 over his past five fights overall.

Meanwhile, Luigi Vendramini (9-2 MMA) will be looking to rebound after suffering a unanimous decision loss to Fares Ziam in his most recent effort back in June.

Round one of this UFC Vegas 36 lightweight bout begins and Paddy Pimblett lands a low kick. Vendramini replies with a left hand. ‘The Baddy’ throws a jumping switch kick. Luigi responds with a good combination. He lands a big left and Pimblett is rocked.

Vendramini gets the fight to the floor and begins to unload big elbows. Paddy scrambles back to his feet. He lands a low kick and then another. He is holding his hands very low. Luigi with a hard low kick. Pimblett lands a straight right up the middle. Luigi Vendramini counters with a nice left hook. He continues to land that punch seemingly at will. A front kick to the body now from the ‘Italian Stalion’. Paddy shoots in and grabs a hold of a leg. Luigi breaks free and but then eats a huge combination from Pimblett. More big punches from the Liverpool native. He is battering Luigi now. The referee is taking a good look. This one is all over! WOW!

PADDY THE BADDY pic.twitter.com/4FWiC0QIME — UFC (@ufc) September 4, 2021

Official UFC Vegas 36 Result: Paddy Pimblett def. Luigi Vendramini via TKO in Round 1

Who would you like to see Pimblett fight next following his KO victory over Vendramini at today’s event in Las Vegas? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!