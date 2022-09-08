Conor McGregor takes another jab at Hasbulla on social media

Conor McGregor has taken another shot at Hasbulla as one of combat sports’ strangest rivalries seemingly continues.

It’s not exactly unheard of for Conor McGregor to go on a strange rant via social media but more often than not, it’s targeted at someone he’s actively trying to fight – usually in the UFC.

Alas, the last few weeks have seen him kickstart a feud with the one and only Hasbulla, the man who has become an internet sensation in recent times.

Outside of this being an outright strange thing to do for a former two-weight UFC champion, the Irishman appears to be having some fun with it, and the same can be said for a lot of his fans.

After several of his fellow fighters chimed in to defend Hasbulla, Conor hit back at the latest viral phenomenon with the following tweet.

When it comes to what McGregor actually wants to do next with his combat sports career, it really is quite hard to tell.

He’s in the kind of shape that indicates he’s going to return at welterweight and attempt to revive his career. Of course, we all know that he doesn’t exactly need the money, which raises the question of what and who will have the kind of star power to draw him back in.

Going after a third world title is always a possibility but 170 pounds is full of absolute killers, many of whom would fancy their chances against Conor in a wrestling match-up.

Who knows, maybe a catchweight bout with Hasbulla could end up being on the horizon (yes, we’re joking).

What are your thoughts on Conor McGregor feuding with Hasbulla? Do you think this is just another way for him to stay in the public eye? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!