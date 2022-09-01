Conor McGregor threatens to punt Hasbulla in online rant

Conor McGregor has had a go at online sensation Hasbulla Magomedov in a now-deleted twitter rant.

The Russian has close links with the Irishman’s arch-nemesis Khabib Nurmagomedov and found fame in recent years after attending several high-profile UFC events as well as featuring in a number of viral videos.

The social media star recently provoked ‘the Notorious’ by posting a video in which he named his pet chicken after him.

McGregor appears to have responded and posted a series of tweets describing what he’d like to do to the young Dagestani.

In a series of tweets, the 34-year-old. wrote,

“I’d love to boot that little gimp Hasbulla over a goal post,” tweeted the Dubliner “How much to get him on the volley? Little smelly inbred. I’m gonna make it my mission to score a 3 pointer with him one day, hon the guard.”

Hasbulla has yet to respond to the jibes from McGregor. The 3-foot TikTok star is currently on tour in Australia where he was seen throwing a punch at NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal in Sydney. The 19-year-old was born with Growth Hormone Deficiency, but that hasn’t stopped him achieving huge things online. As well as having a significant 2.1 million followers on Instagram, the youngster has also amassed an incredible 4.7 billion views on TikTok.

McGregor is currently training for his comeback having suffered a long-term injury in his last outing against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. Given Hasbulla’s friendship with Khabib – the Irish fighter’s latest attack could stoke the fires of that rivalry – particularly as ‘The Eagle’ is a mentor and coach to current UFC lightweight title contender Islam Makhachev.

Makhachev is scheduled to compete for the belt against Charles Oliveira as UFC 280, and it’s possible the winner will be the Crumlin-born fighter’s next opponent when he makes his comeback.

The UFC icon may only be ranked at #12 in the 155lb division following his downturn in form and activity, but given his status as the biggest draw in the sport – it would not be a great surprise to see him granted an immediate title shot.

Who do you think McGregor should fight upon his return?