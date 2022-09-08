Michael Chandler reacts after fight with Dustin Poirier is made official for UFC 281

Michael Chandler has given his thoughts on his fight with Dustin Poirier being officially confirmed by the UFC.

After a great deal of speculation in recent months, it’s finally been confirmed that Michael Chandler will battle Dustin Poirier at UFC 281. The pair will collide in a lightweight showdown with the contest going down at Madison Square Garden, offering both men a big opportunity to make a statement in the world’s most famous arena.

The pair have been calling for this contest for a while now to the point where they were actively calling one another out and even getting into a confrontation when they ran into each other this summer.

Chandler has always been willing to take on any and all challenges and after the announcement was made, he took to social media to let it be known that he’s ready to go to war with ‘The Diamond’.

A date. A name. A location. Same demeanor. See you at the top! #ufc281 — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) September 8, 2022

Michael Chandler is 2-2 in the UFC but even with that record not exactly jumping off the page, all four of the fights he’s been involved in have been entertaining. Most recently, he was able to knock Tony Ferguson out cold – with a lot of fans feeling like he could get another crack at the UFC lightweight title if he can do the same in NYC.

Poirier, meanwhile, lost in his own championship bout last December, and he’ll be desperate to try and run it back with Charles Oliveira – if ‘Do Bronx’ can get past Islam Makhachev, that is.

