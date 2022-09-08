Paulo Costa slams “scared” Khamzat Chimaev for his comments at UFC 279 media day: “What kind gangster is this?”

Paulo Costa has slammed Khamzat Chimaev for his comments following their recent interaction at the Performance Institute.

You never quite know what to expect from fight week in the Ultimate Fighting Championship and if you needed more proof of that, just go and take a look at what happened when Paulo Costa was confronted by Khamzat Chimaev at the UFC PI a few days ago.

Following what seemed to be quite a random altercation, Chimaev had the following to say when asked about the matter during his media commitments.

“Why?” Chimaev said when asked if he would entertain a future fight with Costa. “I don’t fight with that kind of guys. He already had somebody f**k him up. You know, in the ass!”

As you can imagine, Costa was quick to respond via social media.

Cmon guys 😂😂😂😂 what kind gangster is this ? #GourmetChenChen pic.twitter.com/yWJTeQKdna — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) September 8, 2022

“He call me to fight on that day, and now he’s scared, I saw fear in his eyes when I face him, and now he’s there, scared!

“You’re scared, dude. I didn’t expect nothing different. What kind of gangster is that man? He’s avoiding that fight. Everybody wants to see, I didn’t expect nothing different.”

“Fake gangster. I come from Brazil. You don’t talk when you are to fight someone, you just jump in and fight. So come on, dude, don’t waste my time, okay? Shut up.”

As a result of Chimaev being someone who has proven he can fight at middleweight, it’s actually possible that we could see this bizarre match-up down the road – and we’re pretty sure a lot of folks would tune in to watch.

What did you think about the interaction between Khamzat Chimaev and Paulo Costa? Who would you favour to win if they were ever booked to fight one another?