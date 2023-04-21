search
Conor McGregor Donald Cowboy Cerrone UFC UFC 246

Conor McGregor reminiscences over UFC 246 knockout of Donald Cerrone: “Listen to the breaks”

By Josh Evanoff - April 21, 2023
Conor McGregor, Donald Cerrone, UFC 246

Ahead of his return, former UFC champion Conor McGregor has decided to reminiscence.

‘The Notorious’ is slated to return to the octagon later this year against Michael Chandler. While the fight date, and even the weight class the bout will take place in is still to be determined, McGregor is looking in prime condition. The Irishman has likely been aided by his ability to leave the USADA testing pool after breaking his leg in July 2021.

The former champion broke his leg in the final moments of the first round of his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier. As a result, McGregor was unable to continue, and suffered his second straight loss to ‘The Diamond’. In January 2021, Poirier scored a second-round knockout win to avenge his prior defeat.

Nonetheless, when Conor McGregor returns later this year, he’ll be trying to earn his first win in over three years. The former champion has been winless since his UFC 246 main event against Donald Cerrone in January 2021. In that outing, ‘Cowboy’ suffered a brutal first-round defeat, in what was the sole pay-per-view headliner of his career.

While the loss was a hard one for the future UFC Hall of Famer, it was another highlight-reel knockout for the Irishman. Three years on from the contest, McGregor took to Twitter to reflect on the bout.

There, he implored fans to listen for the breaks in Cerrone’s face, which were caused by his shoulder strikes. In the January 2020 welterweight clash, McGregor landed the strikes in the opening seconds, leading to the early stoppage win.

Conor McGregor reflects on UFC 246 win over Donald Cerrone

“Listen to the sound of the breaks. The first one breaks the nose, then the following two break the orbital socket.”

What do you make of this news? Are you excited about Conor McGregor’s return? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Related

Dana White, UFC, Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov

Dana White announces two more fights at UFC 290 including the returns of Dan Hooker and Robbie Lawler

Cole Shelton - April 21, 2023

Robert Whittaker
Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker set for title eliminator fight at UFC 290 against Dricus Du Plessis

Cole Shelton - April 21, 2023

A title eliminator fight at middleweight will be going down at UFC 290. On Friday, Dana White took to social media to announce Robert Whittaker will take to Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 290 on […]

Charles Oliveira

Beneil Dariush lacking confidence that Charles Oliveira fight will actually happen: "Not very confident this guy is going to show up"

Josh Evanoff - April 21, 2023

UFC lightweight contender Beneil Dariush isn’t really expecting to fight Charles Oliveira later this year. The longtime lightweight contender has been out of the cage since his clash with Mateusz Gamrot in October. In that […]

Alex Pereira
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier names the one fighter Alex Pereira should avoid at light heavyweight

Harry Kettle - April 21, 2023

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has revealed who he thinks Alex Pereira needs to avoid when he moves to light heavyweight. Earlier this month, Alex Pereira was knocked out cold by Israel Adesanya. In the process, […]

Sean O'Malley

Sean O’Malley shares his thoughts on Bryce Mitchell’s flat earth theory: “When you get hit in the head a couple times”

Harry Kettle - April 21, 2023

UFC fighter Sean O’Malley has mocked Bryce Mitchell for his flat earth theory as ‘Thug Nasty’ continues to make noise on social media. It’s no secret that Bryce Mitchell is a divisive figure. While many […]

Curtis Blaydes Francis Ngannou

Curtis Blaydes explains why he believes Francis Ngannou has a better shot in boxing compared to Conor McGregor

Harry Kettle - April 21, 2023

Brandon Royval, Matheus Nicolau, UFC Kansas City, Bonus, UFC
Exclusive MMA Interviews

Brandon Royval "surprised" he was the underdog against Matheus Nicolau, hopes Alexandre Pantoja beats Brandon Moreno for the belt

Cole Shelton - April 20, 2023

Brandon Royval didn’t understand why he was the betting underdog against Matheus Nicolau. Royval entered the fight as a sizeable underdog – which has him perplexed. He knew Nicolau was good, but he thought his style […]

Dana White
UFC

Dana White announces several upcoming main event fights, confirms Gilbert Burns vs. Belal Muhammad for UFC 288

Cole Shelton - April 20, 2023

Dana White took to social media and announced several key fights for a number of upcoming UFC events. White took to Instagram Live to reveal some key fights and among them was Gilbert Burns vs. […]

Christos-Giagos
Exclusive MMA Interviews

Christos Giagos believes he's fighting for his job at UFC Vegas 71, anticipates a "war" against Ricky Glenn: "This is do-or-die for me"

Cole Shelton - April 20, 2023

After a freak injury, Christos Giagos is finally ready to return. Giagos was supposed to face Benoit Saint-Denis at UFC Paris last September. Yet, just before the fight, as he was cleaning his house, he […]

Sergey Pavlovich

Sergei Pavlovich expecting first-round finish streak to come to end against Curtis Blaydes: "He knows the stakes"

Josh Evanoff - April 20, 2023

UFC heavyweight contender Sergei Pavlovich is hoping to earn a win on Saturday, but he knows it won’t come easy. The Russian has been out of action since his clash with Tai Tuivasa in December. […]