Conor McGregor reminiscences over UFC 246 knockout of Donald Cerrone: “Listen to the breaks”

Ahead of his return, former UFC champion Conor McGregor has decided to reminiscence.

‘The Notorious’ is slated to return to the octagon later this year against Michael Chandler. While the fight date, and even the weight class the bout will take place in is still to be determined, McGregor is looking in prime condition. The Irishman has likely been aided by his ability to leave the USADA testing pool after breaking his leg in July 2021.

The former champion broke his leg in the final moments of the first round of his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier. As a result, McGregor was unable to continue, and suffered his second straight loss to ‘The Diamond’. In January 2021, Poirier scored a second-round knockout win to avenge his prior defeat.

Nonetheless, when Conor McGregor returns later this year, he’ll be trying to earn his first win in over three years. The former champion has been winless since his UFC 246 main event against Donald Cerrone in January 2021. In that outing, ‘Cowboy’ suffered a brutal first-round defeat, in what was the sole pay-per-view headliner of his career.

While the loss was a hard one for the future UFC Hall of Famer, it was another highlight-reel knockout for the Irishman. Three years on from the contest, McGregor took to Twitter to reflect on the bout.

There, he implored fans to listen for the breaks in Cerrone’s face, which were caused by his shoulder strikes. In the January 2020 welterweight clash, McGregor landed the strikes in the opening seconds, leading to the early stoppage win.