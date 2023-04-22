WATCH | Nate Diaz chokes a man unconscious during street fight

Nate Diaz put a man to sleep during a street fight.

Diaz was attending the Misfits boxing card when he threw a water bottle at a Reality TV star on Friday night. Then, after the event, the former UFC star got into a scuffle and choked a random man unconscious. Immediately, the video went viral which can be seen below.

Nate Diaz put him out! 😳pic.twitter.com/sj2HGvqr4M — bjpenndotcom (@bjpenndotcom) April 22, 2023

Diaz was attending the event supporting his friend and teammate Chris Avila who picked up a decision win over Paul Bamba.

Nate Diaz is no stranger to scuffles and incidents as he has been a part of many throughout his career which is why he has such a massive following. At this time, it’s unknown why Diaz was part of this street fight but the MMA superstar obviously took exception to something and choked the person out cold.

As for his fighting career, Diaz is set to return to the ring on August 5 in Dallas, Texas in his pro boxing debut against Jake Paul. It’s his first fight since his UFC release and Diaz has been confident he will beat Paul and then go back to the UFC and get his titles.

“I’mma go out there and I’m gonna take over another profession and become the best at that, show everybody I’m the best at that, and then I’m gonna be right f*****g back here to get a motherf*****g UFC title,” Diaz said in his post-fight interview. “The best title in the world. I’ll show everybody how to own another sport. So all you motherf*****s out there trying to run another sport, boxing, kickboxing, jiu-jitsu. Other MMA organizations, if you think you’re the top, creme de la creme right here, I’m coming for you.”

Nate Diaz (21-13) last fought back in September when he submitted Tony Ferguson in the main event of UFC 279.

What do you make of Nate Diaz choking a man unconscious?