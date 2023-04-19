Conor McGregor pleads with fighters to stop doing Jake Paul-style purse bets: “It never happens and it’s stupid”

Former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor is tired of your bets.

Earlier this week, Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis appeared on a live stream together. This Saturday, the two are set to headline a massive pay-per-view card in Las Vegas. Furthermore, the bout is expected to be one of the biggest boxing matches of the year, and they seemingly tried to make it even bigger.

During a recent live stream, the two agreed to a winner takes all matchup. Garcia and Davis agreed to bet their entire fight purse, which has been a trend in combat sports lately. In February, Jake Paul bet his entire fight purse that he would defeat Tommy Fury in Saudi Arabia. ‘The Problem Child’ later was defeated by the British star, but because their agreement wasn’t in the contract, he didn’t pay out.

While some fans are into the idea of betting your fight purse, it appears that Conor McGregor isn’t. Just days after Garcia and Davis bet their contractual purse, the former UFC champion responded on Twitter. There, the Irishman pleaded with fighters to please stop doing the trend, as it’s not very smart to do so.

The lightweight stated that when it comes to combat, there are too many factors involved to make betting your purse a smart decision. Beyond that, McGregor wants to see fighters stop betting because he knows that they won’t follow through, and he also believes that it is stupid.