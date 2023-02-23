Jake Paul and Tommy Fury agree to “all or nothing” bet ahead of boxing match: “My lawyers actually already have the contract ready”

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury have upped the stakes for their boxing match on Sunday.

Paul and Fury have been linked to fighting one another for quite some time and after two previous bookings fell through, the two will finally meet on Sunday in Saudi Arabia. It’s a highly-anticipated bout and at the press conference, Paul offered Fury a winner take all bet.

“I think we make a deal then since you’re so confident. I think we make a deal. If you win, I’ll pay you double what I’m paying you already,” Paul said at the press conference. “But if I win, I take everything that I’m paying you. Deal or no deal since you’re so confident. Deal or no deal? Since you’re so confident… Deal or no deal? I want to shake on it.”

When Paul offered the deal, John Fury – Tommy’s dad – agreed to the deal for his son, before Tommy said it was a deal shortly thereafter.

“You’re dealt, you’ve got a deal. All or nothing. You’ve got it,” John Fury said.

After that, Jake Paul and Tommy Fury then shook hands and agreed to the deal before trash-talking one another. In the moments after the handshake, Fury told Paul he would KO him inside the first round, while the YouTuber-turned-boxer pointed to the fact John Fury agreed to the deal before Tommy did.

“You heard that ladies and gentlemen, it’s a deal, it’s a deal. My lawyers actually already have the contract ready,” Paul added. “You know what’s funny, Tommy, is that your dad agreed to the deal before you. Your dad is more confident than you.”

Currently, the betting market has Jake Paul as a -156 favorite while Tommy Fury is a +122 underdog. Yet, both men are confident they will get their hands raised, and likely do so by KO.

What do you make of the deal Jake Paul and Tommy Fury agreed to?