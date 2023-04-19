Curtis Blaydes UFC UFC Vegas 71

Curtis Blaydes reveals plans to wait for title shot no matter how long it takes: “They bring in Brock Lesnar, I’ll wait”

By Josh Evanoff - April 19, 2023
Curtis Blaydes

UFC heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes might be spending some time on the sidelines after Saturday.

‘Razor’ has been out of the cage since his clash with Tom Aspinall last July. In the heavyweight main event of UFC London, the Brit suffered a knee injury. As a result, Blaydes won by first-round stoppage, his third victory in a row. He had previously scored lopsided wins over Chris Daukaus and Jairzinho Rozenstruik in that stretch.

The heavyweight contender is now set to return in the main event of UFC Vegas 71 this weekend. There, Blaydes will face the fastly rising contender Sergei Pavlovich. The Russian enters his first UFC headliner riding a five-fight winning streak, with all of those victories coming by way of knockout.

Nonetheless, Curtis Blaydes feels confident that he will secure the win this weekend, and also feels that would be good enough for a title shot. The heavyweight contender discussed his future plans at UFC Vegas 71 media day earlier today. There, Blaydes made it clear that he only wants a title shot after this.

The wrestler added that he’s willing to wait as long as it takes to get that title shot. Furthermore, Blaydes doesn’t care if Stipe Miocic or even Brock Lesnar gets a shot over him, he’s going to keep on waiting.

Curtis Blaydes, Tom Aspinall

Curtis Blaydes discusses UFC Vegas 71 title shot implications

“No, I know what I’m working towards. I win, I’ll wait for a title shot,” Curtis Blaydes stated at UFC Vegas 71 media day. “I don’t care who it is, if it’s Jon [Jones], if it’s Stipe, if they bring in Brock Lesnar, I’ll wait… I mean, I do [have the ability to be champion]. The wrestling I present, it’s a problem. If you don’t think so, then you don’t really understand MMA. The ability for me to take the fight from on the feet to the ground when I want to puts more mental pressure on my opponents that have to think about it.”

He continued, “Even if I don’t actually shoot, you know it’s an option and it’s something for you to think about. I use that and I think I can use that against Jon.”

What do you make of these comments? Do you want to see Curtis Blaydes vs. Jon Jones? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

