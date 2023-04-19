Curtis Blaydes reveals plans to wait for title shot no matter how long it takes: “They bring in Brock Lesnar, I’ll wait”

UFC heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes might be spending some time on the sidelines after Saturday.

‘Razor’ has been out of the cage since his clash with Tom Aspinall last July. In the heavyweight main event of UFC London, the Brit suffered a knee injury. As a result, Blaydes won by first-round stoppage, his third victory in a row. He had previously scored lopsided wins over Chris Daukaus and Jairzinho Rozenstruik in that stretch.

The heavyweight contender is now set to return in the main event of UFC Vegas 71 this weekend. There, Blaydes will face the fastly rising contender Sergei Pavlovich. The Russian enters his first UFC headliner riding a five-fight winning streak, with all of those victories coming by way of knockout.

Nonetheless, Curtis Blaydes feels confident that he will secure the win this weekend, and also feels that would be good enough for a title shot. The heavyweight contender discussed his future plans at UFC Vegas 71 media day earlier today. There, Blaydes made it clear that he only wants a title shot after this.

The wrestler added that he’s willing to wait as long as it takes to get that title shot. Furthermore, Blaydes doesn’t care if Stipe Miocic or even Brock Lesnar gets a shot over him, he’s going to keep on waiting.