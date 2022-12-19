Conor McGregor hints at the middleweight division being his new home upon his return to MMA

Conor McGregor once strongly stated he wanted “all the belts”. The Irishman attained two world titles at featherweight and lightweight, but he may have his sights set on a new division.

It wouldn’t be your average UFC Fight Night event without McGregor posting several tweets and then deleting them later. While middleweight Jared Cannonier and Sean Strickland went toe-to-toe at UFC Vegas 66, McGregor claimed he would “100 percent” compete at 185 pounds at some stage.

Read what McGregor had to say below.

Conor McGregor eyes up middleweight division upon UFC return

In the first tweet of the evening, the former two-division champion said: “I’m gonna give middleweight a got at some point 100%.”

“I’m a big fridge at middleweight,” he added. “But hot like oven same time, ye know yourself, catch it on PPV. Don’t know tho. It be hard work. Those rounds against those middle/lhw, they were alternating fresh each round. I’ve put in psycho work doing this job over the years.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

In another now-deleted Tweet, The 34-year-old claimed to have sparred with a middleweight ahead of his clash with Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 in 2020.

McGregor has made it no secret he’s put on an enormous amount of muscle during his time on the sidelines recovering from a leg injury. The gain in muscle mass is most likely down to his role in the upcoming remake of Road House.

Despite flaunting his new physique, McGregor has faced massive amounts of criticism from his peers after removing himself from the USADA testing pool in order to recover from his injury.

Although facing a run of bad form inside the cage, McGregor is still undoubtedly the biggest star the sport has ever seen. From running through the featherweight division and dethroning Jose Aldo to becoming the first double champion in UFC history after knocking out Eddie Alvarez for the lightweight belt. Its unlikely fans will witness a rise quite like McGregor’s.

It’s been rumoured the global superstar will make his highly anticipated return this Summer. No opponent has been set in stone. However, Michael Chandler is a name being thrown in the hat.

Would you like to see McGregor return to face Michael Chandler, or are his lightweight days in the rear mirror?