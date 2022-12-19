Jake Shields reacts to latest comments and accusations from Mike Jackson: “He’s just getting more racist and deranged”

Jake Shields is reacting to the latest comments and accusations from Mike Jackson.

Mike Jackson (1-2 MMA) spoke to ‘MMA Fighting’ about the altercation he had with Jake Shields (33-11 MMA) at the UFC Performance Institute last Friday saying:

“We’re in a professional setting. I didn’t really think he was going to jeopardize his role at the PI, but I guess he didn’t give a f**k about that. The fragility in him, the white nationalist in him, was like, ‘Nah.’ That’s on him.”

Jake Shields spoke about the ‘Twitter’ feud between the two saying:

“I know I was out of line, so hopefully, I’ll smooth it over with the PI. I know I shouldn’t have done that. But the guy had for months just been popping on my Twitter and calling me a Nazi, which is complete defamation.”

Shields spoke about claims that he’s a ‘Nazi’:

“I do business with Jewish people, and so they’re calling me a Nazi, and people that know me know I’m not that way, but what if I didn’t know these people I was working with? I could lose big business deals if he’s sitting there telling people I’m a Nazi and a white supremacist. It’s such a slander. I could sue him for defamation.”

Well, Shields has more words of wisdom, and once again using the ‘Twitter’ platform, directed the following ‘tweet’ against Jackson:

Mike said he won't fight me MMA but will box me. I said yes lets do it then he went radio silent — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) December 19, 2022

“100% of UFC fighters supported me humiliating Mike Jackson Both of his coaches said he deserved to get smacked and won’t try and protect him You would think this would wake him up but instead, he’s just getting more racist and deranged.”

In another ‘tweet’:

And yet another ‘tweet’ with a picture, directed at Jackson:

I found mikes one black Friend pic.twitter.com/wAJ53g2nuX — Jake Shields (@jakeshieldsajj) December 18, 2022

Following Friday’s altercation, Jake Shields was allegedly banned from the UFC PI.

Obviously this is not the last we’ve heard of the incident, or the last of the ‘tweets’, but now the question becomes whether Mike Jackson will press charges against Jake Shields concerning the altercation and/or his charges of defamation of character.

Do you think Jackson should follow through with charges against Shields?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!