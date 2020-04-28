Donald Cerrone reveals that two days before fighting Conor McGregor at UFC 246, he realized he didn’t want to be there

Back in January at UFC 246, Donald Cerrone fell short in his fight against Conor McGregor, suffering a 40-second loss to “The Notorious” in one of the biggest prize-fights of his career.

Cerrone is slated to make his return on May 9 against former lightweight champion Anthony Pettis, a rematch from their first fight back in 2013, where Cerrone came up short, suffering a first-round loss.

As he prepares to get back at UFC 249 with his head coach believing he will have come out with a new fire, Cerrone recently spoke on his matchup with McGregor, which had been years in the making. Speaking to Brett Okamoto of ESPN, Cerrone revealed that the wrong person in himself came out and it wasn’t “Cowboy” who showed up in the fight.

“Donald showed up, Cowboy wasn’t there. The wrong guy showed up, couldn’t get going, couldn’t get excited, couldn’t get fired up, didn’t want to be there. Biggest fight, all the attention, my time to shine, I didn’t want to be there. (Expletive) it was crazy man. I don’t know why, I don’t how, I don’t know how to change that, but it sucks man.”

Cerrone went on to admit that he realizes sometimes he shows up to the fights and sometimes he doesn’t, but he recognized two days ahead of time that he didn’t want to be there.

“Sometimes I show up there and I’m f***ing ready, I’m fired up and I’m ready to go, sometimes I get there and I’m like ‘I don’t even want to be here.’ So, don’t know, no idea, wish I had the answer. Two days before the fight I was f***ing like, it was just hard. When I showed up there that morning, it was like ‘Man, f**k’ I just wasn’t feeling it.”

With over 50 fights in his professional career, it’s hard to give any flack to Cerrone who is always willing to step up and fight any opponent with any given time frame. Although the fight against McGregor did not go his way, Donald Cerrone is looking to get back into the swing of things at UFC 249 on May 9 and even told ESPN that he’d fight on all three events that the UFC has scheduled for a 7-day stretch.

This article first appeared on BJPenn.com on 4/28/2020