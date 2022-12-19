Anthony Smith reveals plans to serve as the backup fighter for ‘Teixeira vs. Hill’ at UFC 283 in Brazil: “I’ll be there to step in”

Anthony Smith has revealed his plans to serve as the backup fighter for ‘Teixeira vs. Hill’ at UFC 283.

It will be Glover Teixeira (33-8MMA) and Jamahal Hill (11-1 MMA) facing off in the light heavyweight main event at UFC 283 on Saturday, January 21st at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Teixeira, 43, had a record 6 wins in a row prior to his most recent loss to Jiri Prochazka (29-3 MMA) this past June at UFC 275.

Hill, 31, has won 3 fights in a row coming into the headliner at UFC 283.

Hill was originally scheduled to fight Smith on March 11th of 2023, but was pulled in order to give himself the title opportunity at UFC 283 against Teixeira.

Anthony Smith (36-17 MMA) while working the ESPN desk this past weekend revealed that he will be going to Brazil to serve as the backup fighter (h/t MMAJunkie):

“I am. I’m going to fly to Brazil. I’m going to weigh in at 205 pounds. I don’t suspect that these guys are gonna have problems, they’re both professionals, but if something does happen, I’ll be there to step in.”

Smith has offered to help Hill in training camp. Smith and Teixeira have a history, they met back in May of 2020 where it was ‘Lionheart’ who was defeated by TKO.

“It’s not that weird to me. He called me the Sunday as soon as the fight was over. His manager asked me Saturday would I be willing to and then I didn’t actually think Jamahal was gonna ask, (but) he did. We’ve talked several times over the week. I don’t think it’s a secret where Glover has the biggest advantage here. It’s gonna be on the ground.”

Concluding Anthony Smith believes he can be an asset to Jamahal Hill saying:

“Jamahal Hill is fantastic on his feet, he’s dangerous, huge power in his hands. I don’t suspect Glover is gonna be standing with him for very long. So I have a unique experience with Glover. I spent five rounds with him. I’m a high-level blackbelt in jiu-jitsu. I think that I do bring a lot of things to the table that can help Jamahal at least in that facet of the game.”

Will you be watching UFC 283? Are you surprised that Anthony Smith will be in Hill’s camp prior to the fight?

