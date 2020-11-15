Conor McGregor explains why he looks at 2020 as an opportunistic year

UFC superstar Conor McGregor explained why he is looking at 2020 as an opportunistic year despite some frustrating experiences.

McGregor said before the year that he wanted to have a full season in 2020. That would begin with a fight against Donald Cerrone at UFC 246 in January — which McGregor won in 40 seconds by TKO — and then move on to a lightweight title bout. A welterweight fight against a star in that division was also mentioned. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, McGregor fought just once this year despite being healthy himself.

McGregor will now return on January 23 when he takes on Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 257 and he will hope to have a bigger year in 2021. But even though 2020 has been frustrating, McGregor is not dismissing what he has done this year. Speaking to Parimatch, McGregor explained why he views 2020 as an opportunistic year, especially in regards to his personal growth and his businesses.

“You know I’m saying, you know there are challenges, of course, every year, every day, every second, there are always challenges. But for me I an optimist true and true. And although there are lots of things going on around the world, there are a lot of opportunities,” McGregor said.

“There are lots of opportunities to adapt to evolve in something else. All businesses are forced to adapt and evolve and that is only good. Any time you’re forced to look at yourself in the mirror and your own practices and how you’re carrying yourself and you’re forced to assess that and make growth through that, it’s only a positive. So I look at this year as an opportunistic year. There are a lot of things moving and shaking. And you best believe through this situation we are faced with, you will see some amazing things take place.”

How do you view the year Conor McGregor had in 2020?