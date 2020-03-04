Nate Diaz takes aim at Conor McGregor: “What happened to your season?”

Nate Diaz has taken aim at longtime rival Conor McGregor.

The Stockton Native took to Twitter earlier this evening where he seemingly asked the Irish star what had happened to his proposed “season” in 2020.

What happened to your season?

I was allready back in by now wtf — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) March 4, 2020

Back in October of 2019, Conor McGregor suggested that he would be treating the 2020 calendar year as a “season” and planned to stay very active.

McGregor returned to the Octagon in the headliner of January’s UFC 246 event where he needed just 40-seconds to decimate Donald Cerrone.

Following that win, the ‘Notorious‘ one hinted that he might wait for the winner of April’s highly anticipated lightweight title bout between Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

UFC President Dana White appears to be onboard with that idea, claiming that Conor McGregor would be next for ‘The Eagle’ should Khabib get past ‘El Cucuy’ this April.

Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor have battled on two occasions in the past, with both of those contests occurring at welterweight.

In their first encounter at UFC 196, Diaz shocked the world by stopping McGregor in the second round via submission on just a few days notice.

The rivals would rematch at UFC 202, and this time it was the Irishman who emerged victorious by way of a controversial majority decision.

A trilogy bout between Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor would undoubtedly do big numbers, so it will be interesting to see how ‘Mystic Mac’ decides to respond to the Stockton product.

Would you like to see a trilogy bout between Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor booked by UFC officials next? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com March 3, 2020

