Conor McGregor calls out Artem Lobov for not returning to Russia: “Still in Ireland on benefits”

By Chris Taylor - June 24, 2023

Conor McGregor has called out his former friend and training partner Artem Lobov for not returning home to Russia.

Conor McGregor Artem Lobov

Russia is of course at war with the Ukraine and the ongoing conflict has created chaos in both nations. The situation now has a new wrinkle as it is being reported that a rebellion run by Yevgeny Prigozhin is challenging Vladimir Putin’s reign of power. If true, this new controversy could lead to a civil war.

That news obviously found its way by UFC star Conor McGregor, who used the situation as another opportunity to take aim at his former friend turned enemy, Artem Lobov.

“Civil war in Russia and Artem Lobov still in Ireland on benefits.” 

Despite once having a close relationship, ‘Notorious’ and ‘The Russian Hammer’ had a very publicized falling out after Lobov sued McGregor claiming that he was the one who came up with the idea for Proper No. Twelve whiskey.

Conor later took aim at Artem on social media, which resulted in Lobov filing an application under the 2009 Defamation Act that would prevent McGregor from publishing further posts of that nature.

Despite his efforts, Artem Lobov was ultimately ordered to pay legal fees following his failed injunctions against Conor McGregor.

McGregor (22-6 MMA) is expected to make his return to the Octagon later this year. The Irishman spent part of his spring serving as a coach on Season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter and the initial plan was to have him fight opposing coach Michael Chandler this fall.

However, Conor McGregor has yet to enroll in the USADA testing pool, which has many, including UFC President Dana White, questioning if the former two-division champion will ever return to the Octagon.

What do you make of the comments made by McGregor regarding Lobov remaining in Ireland?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Artem Lobov Conor McGregor UFC

