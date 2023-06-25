Ilia Topuria lists his lone stipulation for accepting a fight with Max Holloway

Ilia Topuria is willing to fight former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway next on one condition.

Topuria (14-0) faced the biggest test of his MMA career at this afternoon as he collided with Josh Emmett (18-4 MMA) in the UFC Jacksonville main event.

Emmett had of course entered today’s headliner looking to rebound, after suffering a submission loss to Yair Rodriguez in a bout for the promotion‘s interim featherweight title back in February.

Ilia Topuria, meanwhile, was looking to improve his Octagon record to a perfect 6-0 by taking home a victory in the Sunshine State. ‘El Matador’ had scored a submission win over Bryce Mitchell in his most previous effort last December.

The UFC Jacksonville main event proved to be a coming out party for Ilia Topuria. The 26-year-old put on a masterful performance against Emmett, beating down the Team Alpha Male product for five straight rounds. Ilia’s performance drew high praise from both fans and his peers, with many calling for him to receive the next shot at featherweight gold.

In addition to fighting the winner of next month’s Yair Rodriguez vs. Alex Volkanovski title fight, many fight fans also expressed interest in seeing Ilia Topuria take on former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway next.

‘El Matador’ was asked if he would entertain the idea of a fight with ‘Blessed’ during today’s UFC Jacksonville post-fight press conference.

Ilia Topuria says on the #UFCJacksonville post-fight show he'll entertain a fight vs. Max Holloway prior to a title shot, on one condition: it happens in Spain. — Nolan King (@mma_kings) June 24, 2023

Max Holloway is currently slated to fight The Korean Zombie in the headliner of the UFC’s return to Singapore this August. The Hawaiian has opened as a historic betting favorite for the fight, and many fans have voiced their displeasure with the booking.

With that being said, perhaps there is a chance for Ilia Topuria vs. Max Holloway to take place next. However, for that to happen, the UFC will have to take the Octagon overseas to Spain.