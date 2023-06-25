Austen Lane issues apology to Justin Tafa for fight-ending eye poke at UFC Jacksonville

Austen Lane Speaks Out

Austen Lane has taken to his Twitter account to apologize for the way the bout ended.

Justin Tafa… I apologize. Not how I wanted it to go down. That shit is on me and I hope your eye is alright. To the city I call home. The energy you gave me as I was walking out will be something I’ll remember the rest of my life. I’m sorry I couldn’t give you show. — Austen Lane (@A_Train_92) June 24, 2023

“Justin Tafa… I apologize. Not how I wanted it to go down. That shit is on me and I hope your eye is alright. To the city I call home. The energy you gave me as I was walking out will be something I’ll remember the rest of my life. I’m sorry I couldn’t give you show.”

Before Lane offered his apology, Tafa expressed his belief that he should’ve been awarded a disqualification victory. It was an unfortunate way to end the heavyweight collision inside the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

Time will tell if the UFC tries to rebook this matchup or move on. This was a big chance for Lane, a former Jacksonville Jaguars player, to shine in front of a favorable crowd. It wasn’t meant to be on this night.

As for Tafa, he’ll obviously be focused on healing his eye before returning to the Octagon. Justin Tafa had a chance to extend his winning streak to three, but of course, the bout was never able to pick up. We’ll keep you posted with the latest on Justin Tafa’s eye injury once more details roll in.