Colby Covington willing to accept ‘other fights’ if Kamaru Usman isn’t available

Colby Covington is the top contender in the UFC welterweight division, and he’s expected to get the first crack at new UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman — perhaps as soon as UFC 244 in New York City this November.

He’s just waiting for the champ to accept the fight.

“I’m ready to go,” Covington told MMA Junkie. “I already gave the verbal ‘yes’ to the UFC that I’m going to go to Madison Square Garden and make it great again because the Knicks have tarnished the legacy of Madison Square Garden. It’s disgusting what they’ve done to that arena. It’s nothing but Ls. There’s only one man that can go to Madison Square Garden and make it great again and that’s yours truly.

“Sign the paper, Marty. Stop faking injuries, stop ducking me. This is a joke man. This is getting out of hand now.”

If, for whatever reason, Kamaru Usman isn’t available to fight inside Madison Square Garden, Colby Covington says there are other fights he’d be willing to accept. As he reminds, he has already won a UFC title, having captured the interim welterweight strap in 2018, and he still considers himself the true champion.

He plans to defend that title in New York.

“I would accept other fights,” Covington said. “I already have a title. This is America’s title, this is the people’s title. This is the most distinguished belt in the UFC today. Whether it’s Nick Diaz, whether it’s Nate Diaz the journeyman who is barely a .500-level fighters, they’ve got Stockton slaps but they ain’t ready for MAGA-bombs. Those guys have speech impediments. They don’t know what wrestling is. They have lisps in their voice.

“Whether it’s the Diaz’s, whether it’s my best friend (Jorge Masvidal), whether it’s Marty Fakenewsman, this belt will be defended Nov. 2 at Madison Square Garden because that’s what Donald Trump wants.”

Do you think Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman will fight at UFC 244 this November?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/23/2019.