Daniel Cormier gives inspirational speech to Texas A&M football team

Mere days after surrendering the UFC heavyweight title to Stipe Miocic at UFC 241, Daniel Cormier visited Texas A&M to give an inspirational speech to the football team.

See a snippet of what Cormier had to say below (via Texas A&M Football on Twitter):

“Fall in love with the grind,” he began. “Fall in love with the idea of getting up every morning, going to class knowing, at the hottest part of the day, you have to put your pads on and go practice. Fall in love with that. Make yourself love that. Make yourself love that. Make that the best part of your day. If you make that hard thing the best part of your day, everything else is easy.

“Every single time it pays off, every time it pays off, you’re going to appreciate it even more and more and more,” Cormier continued. “It’s all part of that same thing I was saying: commitment and responsibility to being successful. Be responsible for loving that moment. My headgear — those things we put on before we spar — it stinks so bad. It makes me almost puke every time I put it on. But I know every time I put that on, it’s time for me to go fight.”

It’s currently not clear what the future holds for Daniel Cormier. The former champion has been considering retirement for some time, and with the loss of his title, seems to be closer to that juncture than ever.

Speaking on Instagram after his loss to Miocic, he promised he’ll have answers to that end soon.

“Dana White and all at the UFC thank you all for everything you have done for me and my family,” he wrote in this statement. “This has been the most amazing journey, I will decide what I am gonna do now, and as soon as I decide you will all know right away. I love you all.”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/23/2019.