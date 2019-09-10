Jorge Masvidal: Colby Covington told Dana White I was ‘trying to assault him’

Colby Covington was in attendance for July’s UFC 241 card, and reportedly had a few near-scuffles with several other fighters sitting cage-side at the event— even his former friend and training partner Jorge Masvidal. At least, that’s allegedly what he told UFC President Dana White.

Speaking on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show on Monday, Masvidal claimed that Covington told the UFC boss that he was trying to get violent with him in the crowd.

Here’s how Masvidal explained the ordeal:

“He had to tell Dana White I was trying to assault him and Dana White came over to me like I’m in kindergarten talking about, ‘Don’t give out no three piece and soda,’” Masvidal said (via MMA Mania). “I go, ‘What the fuck are you talking about Dana,’ and he goes, ‘No, Colby’s telling me you’re trying to fucking assault him and you can’t do that,’ and I go, ‘Man, this guy’s such a b**ch,’ I told him, ‘Let’s talk like men, why are you lying and doing all this shit, for a like? For a fucking fan or a follow?’”

Masvidal, who has proven he does not take kindly to trash talk, then sent a message to Covington. This message was not unlike the one Covington recently received from lightweight contender Dustin Poirier.

”This dude needs to slow dow, I mean he knows better than most who the fuck I am,” Masvidal stated. “I’ll be at the gym. Colby, if you’re hearing this, you little b**ch, because you will, because he acts like he is not sensitive at all, but he’s the most sensitive dude I’ve ever met. He cries when he reads comments.”

What do you think will come of the growing grudge between the former friends Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 9/9/2019.