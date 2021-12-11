Tony Kelley explains why he drove from Louisiana to Las Vegas for UFC 269: “I’m just different, all you sheep just conform and stay quiet”

Bantamweight fighter Tony Kelley explained his decision to drive from Louisiana to Las Vegas for UFC 269 instead of flying.

Kelley (7-2 MMA) is set to square off with Randy Costa (6-2 MMA) on the early prelims of Saturday’s fight card at T-Mobile Arena.

On Friday afternoon MMA Journalist Adam Martin shared that Lauro Sanko mentioned on the UFC weigh-in show that Tony Kelley drove from Louisiana to Las Vegas for Saturday’s fight card, a journey that takes approximately 23 hours.

Tony’s decision to make the long road trip was due to the fact that he did not want to deal with wearing a mask on a airplane.

“On the UFC weigh-in show, Lauro Sanko mentioned Tony Kelley drove from Louisiana to Las Vegas for tomorrow’s card. Apparently he did not fly because he did not want to deal with wearing a mask.” – Martin shared on Twitter.

Shortly thereafter, Kelley took to Instagram where he explained his decision to drive and not fly from Louisiana to Las Vegas for UFC 269.

“I’m just different, all you sheep just conform and stay quiet. I stand up for what I believe in.” – Kelley wrote.

Tony Kelley will be returning from a 14-month layoff at UFC 269. ‘Primetime’ most recently competed in October of 2020 where he earned a unanimous decision victory over Ali AlQaisi. That win was preceded by a loss to Kai Kamaka in his UFC debut.

As for his opponent Randy Costa, ‘The Zohan‘ will be looking to rebound from the second round TKO loss he suffered to Adrian Yanez this past July. Costa has gone 2-2 inside of the Octagon since joining the promotion in April of 2019.

What do you think of Tony Kelley’s explanation for driving nearly 23 hours from Louisiana to Las Vegas for UFC 269 instead of flying? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!