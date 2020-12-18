Cody Garbrandt slams Sean O’Malley for suggesting that he would get KO’d by Jake Paul

Former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt did not take to well to Sean O’Malley’s claim that he would get KO’d by Jake Paul.

A couple of night ago ‘No Love’ had taken to Twitter where he backed up Nate Diaz by proclaiming the Youtuber to be a “reckless talking cunt”.

Garbrandt’s remarks about Paul opened the door for Sean O’Malley to take a jab at the former UFC bantamweight champion.

“Jake Paul prob knock you out.” – O’Malley captioned Cody’s tweet.

Cody Garbrandt (12-3 MMA) is coming off a sensational second round knockout victory over Raphael Assuncao in his most recent effort. However, that win was preceded by three straight knockout losses, two of which came against his bitter rival TJ Dillashaw.

‘No Love’ obviously took exception to the tweet from Sean O’Malley, as the former 135-pound champion delivered the following scathing response.

“You are the softest dude on the roster, wait you’re still are on the roster right?! Drink some more milk kid maybe one day you can fuck with the big dawgs.” – Garbrandt wrote.

O’Malley then replied by challenging Cody to a fight.

“Fight me.” – Sean wrote.

Not one to back down from a challenge, Cody Garbrandt quickly accepted and added that he would have a stretcher waiting for ‘Sugar’.

I’ll have a stretcher ready for you 🙏🏼 https://t.co/kYQ61s9LZs — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) December 17, 2020

“I’ll have a stretcher ready for you.” – Garbrandt concluded.

If and when the UFC decided to book a Sean O’Malley vs. Cody Garbrandt fight remains to be seen.

‘No Love’ was expected to make his flyweight debut this past November at UFC 255 against reigning champion Deiveson Figueiredo but was forced to pullout due to a bicep injury.

With Figueiredo slated to have an immediate rematch with Brandon Moreno following their war at UFC 256, Garbrandt is currently without a fight.

The same can be said for Sean O’Malley who recently revealed that he was offered a fight with Thomas Almeida at UFC 258, but the Brazilian ultimately turned it down.

Would you like to see a bantamweight scrap between Sean O’Malley and Cody Garbrandt booked next? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com December 18, 2020