Saturday’s UFC Vegas 17 event is down to 12 fights after Aiemann Zahabi is forced to withdraw

UFC Vegas 17 continues to take hits as a bantamweight matchup has been canceled after Aiemann Zahabi tested positive for COVID-19.

Initially shaping up to be a massive 18-fight end of the year showcase for the UFC, that is now far from the case as we quickly approach weigh-ins. In total, UFC Vegas 17 has lost 11 scheduled bouts including the event headliner pitting the red-hot Khamzat Chimaev opposite No. 3 ranked Leon Edwards.

Most recently, Zahabi’s 135-pound clash with Drako Rodriguez was called off as revealed by the TriStar staple himself on Thursday.

It’s heartbreaking for me not to be there fight week in Vegas but thankfully my covid 19 symptoms haven’t been too bad so far. Wishing you all love and safety during this pandemic. pic.twitter.com/g7YSELZYuH — Aiemann Zahabi (@Aiemannzahabi) December 17, 2020

“Hey, everyone. I’ve got some pretty devastating news for myself and for those who want to watch me fight on Saturday,” Aiemann Zahabi said via a video post on Twitter. “For my pre-fight COVID-19 test, I ended up getting a positive result and I ended up getting sick for a couple of days. So I was not able to fly out to Las Vegas to compete this Saturday, December 19. But please, guys, enjoy the show. I’m going to hopefully get this COVID-19 out of my system and get a quick turnaround for the fight and I’d really appreciate it if you guys stick with me for the upcoming fight that I will have after this one. Thank you.”

Despite the losses of fights on Saturday, the final UFC lineup of 2020 remains a solid one.

Welterweight – 170lbs: Stephen Thompson vs. Geoff Neal

Bantamweight – 135lbs: José Aldo vs. Marlon Vera

Welterweight: Michel Pereira vs. Khaos Williams

Bantamweight: Marlon Moraes vs. Rob Font

Flyweight – 125lbs: Gillian Robertson vs. Taila Santos

Heavyweight – 207-265lbs: Marcin Tybura vs. Greg Hardy

Welterweight: Anthony Pettis vs. Alex Morono

Bantamweight: Sijara Eubanks vs. Pannie Kianzad

Catchweight – 195 lbs: Deron Winn vs. Antônio Arroyo

Middleweight – 185lbs: Tafon Nchukwi vs. Jamie Pickett

Lightweight – 155lbs: Christos Giagos vs. Carlton Minus

Middleweight: Karl Roberson vs. Dalcha Lungiambula

This article first appeared on BJPenn.com on 12/17/2020.