Michael Bisping claims Jake Paul contacted him for boxing match, ‘I’ll do it’

Michael Bisping could be getting dragged into all of this recent celebrity boxing drama. And “The Count” isn’t at all opposed to the idea of it if the offers he’s now receiving are serious.

Celebrity YouTube stars Logan and Jake Paul have turned their attention to the world of boxing in 2020. With both brothers having had pro bouts to varying degrees of success, they each look to continue down this path for the foreseeable future.

Logan Paul appears to have a date locked for a date with Floyd Mayweather on February 20, 2021, while Jake Paul jockeys for a fight with Conor McGregor. Or, perhaps anyone in the MMA world as after his stunt on Dillon Danis, Michael Bisping has revealed that he too has been contacted by the 23-year old internet sensation.

So Apparently Bisping has been offered a fight against Jake Paul and sounds like he’s up for it pic.twitter.com/AJNSvrFqij — 231 Lb Crute🇦🇺 (@Bendaman2001) December 18, 2020

“Jake Paul, if you want to f*cking go, Logan Paul, if you want to go, then I guess you have to put your hands in your pockets and man up,” Bisping said on his Believe You Me podcast. “Because you’re talking shit, you’re contacting my manager saying that you want to fight. Well, guess what, buddy? I’m here. I’m going nowhere. You want to fight someone? You want to test yourself? Hey, I’m 0-0 as a boxer. You’re saying you’re 1-0, you’re 2-0, I’m 0-0.

“At the end of the day, if you want to do this, stop playing games. You want to do it? I’ll do it. I’m here. No problem. Okay? I’m almost 42-years old, I’m a former world champion and I will take you to school, my friend. And I’ll guarantee you this. You won’t get out of three rounds. That’s an absolute fact. You won’t get out of one round but we’ll say three just to give you that little insurance blanket. If this is a real offer, let me know and we’ll do it. 100 percent. Logan Paul or Jake Paul, or both.”

For the former UFC middleweight champion in Bisping, he hasn’t fought since November 2017 after suffering a first-round knockout to Kelvin Gastelum. This coming just weeks after he dropped his title to the legendary Georges St-Pierre at UFC 217.

All jokes aside from the Brit, he holds a 30-9 record in MMA.

This article first appeared on BJPenn.com on 12/17/2020.