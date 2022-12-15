Coach Ray Longo blasts judge Douglas Crosby over controversial Danny Sabatello and Paddy Pimblett scorecards: “You let him piss all over people”

MMA coach Ray Longo is the latest to shine a light on controversial judge Douglas Crosby.

The name is likely familiar to MMA fans, but for the wrong reason. Crosby has judged fights for over two decades and has become a controversial figure for it. He’s been on the wrong side of some of the worst decisions in the history of the sport and has continued to receive high-profile assignments.

While judging in the sport has always been a controversial subject, Crosby has generated more headlines than expected recently. The reason is that he’s turned in arguably the worst two scorecards of the year, on back-to-back nights.

In the main event of Bellator 289, the veteran judge was the sole dissenting voice for Danny Sabatello vs. Raufeon Stots. Not only that, he scored the bout 50-45 in favor of the challenger, which is mind-boggling. The following night, he flew to Las Vegas and scored Paddy Pimblett vs. Jared Gordon. ‘The Baddy’ controversially got the win by decision.

Many, including names such as Ali Abdelaziz, have blasted Douglas Crosby. Now, famed coach Ray Longo, who’s trained names such as Aljamain Sterling, has chimed in. On the Anik & Florian podcast, he ripped Crosby and pointed to prior controversies with the judge.

The controversies Longo mentioned are a controversial scorecard against Bellator’s AJ Agazarm in 2020, as well as appearances on Chael Sonnen’s podcast where he’s blasted several names in the sport.

Ray Longo just absolutely went off on Doug Crosby on the Anik & Florian podcast. What a gem Longo is pic.twitter.com/Ngc8LkooNR — Austin Luff (@AJMMA_) December 14, 2022

“Ariel Helwani hit it dead-on with his analysis and the guy harassed him, stalked him,” stated Longo on the Anik & Florian podcast. “Why is this guy still around? He got on Chael [Sonnen]’s podcast and destroyed Nick Lembo, the guy is the commissioner of New Jersey. You’re letting this f*cking mutt dictate what’s going on, and you let him piss all over people.”

He continued, “I don’t know, [Mike] Mazzulli, answer the question, did Mike Mazzuli look into AJ Agazarm’s claims that he filled out his forms while he was judging his fight. You’re the head of the ABC, what did you do? That kid never even fought after that fight, that was in 2020. What happened to him?… You don’t that guy somehow hooked into Danny Sabatello? Are you f*cking kidding me? Kenny [Florian] you know him, you know he knows people and goes to gyms and talks to people. What the f*ck is going on?”

