Danny Sabatello “pissed off” after split decision loss to Raufeon Stots in Bellator title fight

Danny Sabatello is not happy with the result of his Bellator Bantamweight Championship fight against Raufeon Stots.

Sabatello’s title fight with Stots also served as a semifinal bout in the Bellator Bantamweight World Grand Prix. The bout went all five rounds and in the end, Stots was awarded the split decision victory. It was clear that Sabatello wasn’t thrilled with the decision, as he stormed out of the cage.

Sabatello did stick around for a media scrum following Bellator 289. During the scrum, he gave his reaction to the loss (via MMAJunkie).

“Pissed off,” Sabatello said. “I think I won that fight. My team thinks I won that fight. Obviously, I take full responsibility for the loss. Anytime you lose a decision, you could’ve obviously stopped the other guy and won by stoppage whether it’s by KO or submission.”

Sabatello went on to say that he was in disbelief that he didn’t get the nod.

“I don’t know how the f*ck I lost that fight,” Sabatello said. “I think the judges f*cked this one. I don’t know how one judge has it 50-45, I won every single f*cking round, and then the guy sitting next to him has me lose a close fight. Doesn’t f*cking make sense to me. I don’t have a bump or a bruise on me,” Sabatello said. “I am perfectly fine. He never f*cking hit my face. Again, it’s very frustrating, because I think I won that fight. But again, I do take full responsibility.”

This is Sabatello’s first loss under the Bellator banner and just the second defeat in his pro MMA career. Sabatello had a seven-fight winning streak going into the title fight with Stots.