Ali Abdelaziz implores every commission not to take on Douglas Crosby as a judge following UFC 282

Ali Abdelaziz has implored every commission not to take on Douglas Crosby as a judge following UFC 282.

Abdelaziz is the founder and president of Dominance MMA Management. The MMA manager, 45, has several former UFC champions under his wing, some of which include Khabib Nurmagomedov, Kamaru Usman, Justin Gaethje and Henry Cejudo.

Abdelaziz had a brief career as a fighter before becoming a manager.

As so many others have weighed in on the results of the fight between Paddy Pimblett and Jared Gordon last weekend, Saturday December 10th, at UFC 282, so has Abdelaziz.

It was Pimblett (20-3 MMA) who was awarded the unanimous decision win over Gordon (19-6 MMA) in the co-main lightweight event. The controversial decision has many within the MMA community feeling that the 34 year old Gordon was ‘robbed’ and the victory awarded to ‘The Baddy’ was a ‘gift’.

Taking to ‘Twitter‘, Abdelaziz issued the following statement concerning one of the judges at UFC 282:

I’m going to ask every commission out there not to have Douglas Crosby as judge, and I would like the support of all promotions these guy are ruining people life and ruining the sport enough is enough we have to stand together on this topic @bokamotoESPN @JohnMorgan_MMA — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) December 11, 2022

Prior to the statement, Abdelaziz had ‘tweeted’ his frustration with the outcome saying:

“Come on this is Number #1 Bullsh*t decision, how did Paddy Pamblet win this fight?? That’s crazy! #ufc282”

MMA judge, Douglas Crosby, has come under scrutiny following the decision to award Pimblett the winner at UFC 282. Crosby was also involved in the controversial decision in the Raufeon Stots vs Danny Sabatello decision at Bellator 289 which took place the night before UFC 282.

Crosby is a veteran judge who started his career way back in 2002 at UFC 35.

