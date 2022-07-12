Coach Javier Mendez weighs in on a potential fight between Islam Makhachev and Alex Volkanovksi: “I don’t think he poses as big a threat to Islam as you would think”

Coach Javier Mendez has weighed in on a potential fight between Islam Makhachev and Alex Volkanovski.

Javier Mendez, 51, one of Makhachev’s coaches has weighed in on who might be a potential threat to his lightweight fighter.

Islam Makhachev (22-1 MMA) can boast 10 wins in a row, the latest coming via TKO against Bobby Green in February of this year.

Reigning UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski has been eyeing a move to lightweight after conquering the 145-pound division.

Volkanovski (25-1 MMA) does indeed have an amazing record of 22 wins in a row, his last coming against Max Holloway (23-7 MMA) at UFC 276 earlier this month.

With the current lightweight title vacant, it would make sense for Volkanovski to make the move with the goal to become a two title champion.

In speaking with ‘Submission Radio’ (h/t MMAMania), Mendez had this to say about a potential fight between Makhachev and ‘The Great’:

“I don’t think (Volkanovski) poses as big a threat to Islam as you would think because he’s such a master of the takedown and Alex isn’t going to be able to stop it, no matter what he does. And Islam’s stand up is so damn good that he can stand with him. So, you know, unless Alex’s ground improves tremendously, I don’t see it as a huge threat to Islam. I see Oliveira as a huge threat, but I don’t see Alex. Only because he ain’t gonna be able to stop Islam from taking it to the ground, and I just don’t think he can handle Islam’s ground game.”

So there you have it, the coach doesn’t believe Volkanovski would pose a threat to Islam inside the Octagon.

What is next for Makhachev, he’s eyeing Michaeal Chandler (23-7 MMA), Charles Oliveira (33-8 MMA) and Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) to name a few. It is rumoured that his next fight will be in October of this year in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, located in a predominantly Muslim region where he is very popular. The question remains who will be his opponent?

Who would you like to see Makhachev get in the cage with next?

