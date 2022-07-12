Jake Paul unloads on Conor McGregor for suggesting he’s a nobody: “No matter how you slice it, we’re just not on the same level”

Jake Paul has unloaded on Conor McGregor for suggesting he’s a ‘nobody’.

Paul has been linked to some high-profile MMA fighters, including Conor McGregor. The boxer would like a showdown with the Irishman and spoke to Ariel Helwani on ‘The MMA Hour’ about ‘The Notorious’ saying:

“For me, fighting a couple more times and continuing to knock some people out and he has to get active again, who knows when that’s gonna happen. Then, at some point, it has to happen. Why not? He’s a businessman, I’m a businessman, and that’s $75 to $100 million dollars for both of us.”

In response to the calll-out Conor McGregor took to ‘Twitter‘ directing comments to ‘The Problem Child’ tweeting:

“you’ve 2 fights and done 70k buys. You are a flop, kid. A nobody.”

Obviously Jake Paul was not impressed at being called a ‘nobody’ by the former UFC featherweight and lightweight double-champion.

Paul took to ‘Instagram’ with a message for the former champion saying:

“Your shouldn’t have f**ked with me Conor. This is my game. There’s a new king in town. I’m running s**t now. Last year, when I won knockout of the year, you were just getting knocked out. Fix your calcium deficiency – not breaking your bones – and let’s get in the f**king ring and make $200 million. Conor, no matter how you slice it, we’re just not on the same level. I’m my own boss. Yeah, you made $100 million when you fought Floyd (Mayweather), but Dana (White) took half of it… if we went net worth for net worth, I would s**t on you Conor.”

Wait for it…. a response will be coming from the Irishman in the near future – you can count on it.

The 25 year old Paul has a 5-0 record in boxing, 4 of the wins via knockout.

Paul was scheduled to fight Tommy Fury on August 6th in New York’s Madison Square Garden. However, the fight fell through and Paul will now be getting into the ring with Hasim Rahman Jr.

Speaking to ‘ESPN’ Paul talked about his upcoming match saying:

“I’m literally crazy. There’s no reason why I should be taking this fight. … I want to prove to the boxing world that I’m a real dog, which I am. And I’m gonna go in there against this 12-1 kid who is bigger than Tommy Fury, faster than Tommy Fury — all of these things. And I’m gonna put on the performance of a lifetime and just shut everyone up.”

As for McGregor (22-6 MMA), he’s still recovering from a fractured leg suffered in a second straight loss to Dustin Poirier (28-7 MMA) in July 0f 2021 at UFC 264. The Irishman, 33, hopes to be back in the Octagon later this year or in early 2023.

Would you like to see Conor McGregor fight Jake Paul?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!