The ‘UFC Long Island – Ortega vs Rodriguez’ fight card and start times have been announced.
The UFC is headed to Long Island, the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York on Saturday July 16, 2022.
The Main event will feature Brian Ortega (15-2 MMA) vs Yair Rodriguez (13-3 MMA) in a featherweight bout.
Ortega, 31, will be entering the Octagon with only 1 win in his last 3 fights. The 31 year old defeated ‘The Korean Zombie’ (17-7 MMA) in October 2020 via unanimous decision. However Ortega most recently lost to Alexander Volkanovski (25-1 MMA) at UFC 266 in September 2021 and lost to Max Holloway (23-7 MMA) for the UFC featherweight title in December 2018.
Rodriguez, 29, last got in the cage with Max Holloway in November of 2021 where he lost via unanimous decision. His previous fight put him in the win column after defeating Jeremy Stephens (29-20 MMA) in October 2019.
The start times for UFC Long Island are listed below:
Date: Saturday, July 16
Start time: 11 a.m. ET
Main card: 2 p.m. ET
Main event: 5:15 p.m. ET (approximate)
Ortega and Rodriguez will make their way to the octagon around 5:15 p.m. ET, depending on how long the undercard fights last.
You can tune into to the fights by watching:
ESPN, ESPN+, ABC
UFC Long Island Main Card
- Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez; Featherweights
- Michelle Waterson vs. Amanda Lemos; Strawweights
- Li Jingliang vs. Muslim Salikhov; Welterweights
- Matt Schnell vs. Su Mudaerji; Flyweights
- Shane Burgos vs. Charles Jourdain; Featherweights
- Lauren Murphy vs. Miesha Tate; Flyweights
UFC Long Island Prelims
- Ricky Simon vs. Jack Shore; Bantamweights
- Dalcha Lungiambula vs. Punahele Soriano; Middleweights
- Bill Algeo vs. Herbert Burns; Featherweights
- Dustin Jacoby vs. Da Un Jung; Light Heavyweights
- Dwight Grant vs. Dustin Stoltzfus; Middleweights
- Philip Rowe vs. Abubakar Nurmagomedov; Welterweights
- Jessica Penne vs. Emily Ducote; Strawweights
Will you be watching this Saturday, July 16th? Who are your picks for the win?
Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM