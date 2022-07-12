The ‘UFC Long Island – Ortega vs Rodriguez’ fight card and start times have been announced.

The UFC is headed to Long Island, the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York on Saturday July 16, 2022.

The Main event will feature Brian Ortega (15-2 MMA) vs Yair Rodriguez (13-3 MMA) in a featherweight bout.

Ortega, 31, will be entering the Octagon with only 1 win in his last 3 fights. The 31 year old defeated ‘The Korean Zombie’ (17-7 MMA) in October 2020 via unanimous decision. However Ortega most recently lost to Alexander Volkanovski (25-1 MMA) at UFC 266 in September 2021 and lost to Max Holloway (23-7 MMA) for the UFC featherweight title in December 2018.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Rodriguez, 29, last got in the cage with Max Holloway in November of 2021 where he lost via unanimous decision. His previous fight put him in the win column after defeating Jeremy Stephens (29-20 MMA) in October 2019.

The start times for UFC Long Island are listed below:

Date: Saturday, July 16

Start time: 11 a.m. ET

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Main card: 2 p.m. ET

Main event: 5:15 p.m. ET (approximate)

Ortega and Rodriguez will make their way to the octagon around 5:15 p.m. ET, depending on how long the undercard fights last.

You can tune into to the fights by watching:

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

ESPN, ESPN+, ABC

UFC Long Island Main Card

Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez; Featherweights

Michelle Waterson vs. Amanda Lemos; Strawweights

Li Jingliang vs. Muslim Salikhov; Welterweights

Matt Schnell vs. Su Mudaerji; Flyweights

Shane Burgos vs. Charles Jourdain; Featherweights

Lauren Murphy vs. Miesha Tate; Flyweights

UFC Long Island Prelims

Ricky Simon vs. Jack Shore; Bantamweights

Dalcha Lungiambula vs. Punahele Soriano; Middleweights

Bill Algeo vs. Herbert Burns; Featherweights

Dustin Jacoby vs. Da Un Jung; Light Heavyweights

Dwight Grant vs. Dustin Stoltzfus; Middleweights

Philip Rowe vs. Abubakar Nurmagomedov; Welterweights

Jessica Penne vs. Emily Ducote; Strawweights

Will you be watching this Saturday, July 16th? Who are your picks for the win?

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!