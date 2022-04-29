Ciryl Gane vs. Tai Tuivasa targeted as UFC France main event in September

UFC France is getting closer to having its main event. The promotion is reportedly targeting a heavyweight slugfest between Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa.

The UFC is set to hold its first MMA in France on September 3rd. The sport was first legalized in January 2020, but the promotion has been able to get out to the country. Bellator has notably held several MMA cards there, with Bellator 280 set for next week in Paris.

The promotion is trying to get a big headliner for their first card there. The UFC is set to hold a Fight Night event later this year, and it’s getting closer to having its main event. According to reports from Ariel Helwani and Al Zullino, the UFC is targeting Ciryl Gane vs. Tai Tuivasa to be the headlining bout.

As of now, there are no other fights announced for the card, making Gane vs. Tuivasa the first. The bout makes a lot of sense at the moment, given the state of flux that the heavyweight division is in.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

If the bout is made, it will be the first time Ciryl Gane has fought since January at UFC 270. A native of France, the 32-year-old is coming off a loss to Francis Ngannou in his bid for undisputed gold. Prior to the loss, Gane was sitting at 10-0 and was the UFC interim heavyweight champion. To date, he’s the only French fighter to hold UFC gold.

Tai Tuivasa, on the other hand, enters the fight with a lot of momentum. The Australian is currently riding a five-fight unbeaten streak, winning them all via knockout. His last appearance came against Derrick Lewis at UFC 271 in February, winning via second-round stoppage.

What do you think about Ciryl Gane and Tai Tuivasa’s main event in September?