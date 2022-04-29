Kevin Holland announces next fight against Tim Means by beating up Big Bird (Video)

UFC welterweight Kevin Holland is one of a kind. ‘Big Mouth’ announced he is fighting Tim Means in June.

The 29-year-old was last seen in action at UFC 272 in March, knocking out Alex Oliveira. The victory was an important fight for Holland. The knockout got him back into the win column following a three-fight unbeaten streak.

Holland has become an interesting figure in the MMA community. Known for talking trash during fights and knocking people out, he’s quickly become a fan favorite. His recent bout announcement just shows once again why people like the welterweight contender.

‘Big Mouth’ is apparently set to return to action in June at UFC Austin. His opponent is none other than the ‘Dirty Bird’ Tim Means, in a fight that promises to be exciting. With that in mind, Holland decided to make a video announcement that was also fun.

Kevin Holland announced the fight via his OnlyFans. The 29-year-old then decided to post the video announcement on Twitter. The video itself was something to behold.

The video begins with Holland redeeming his bounty for his knockout of Oliveira. He then gets on the phone with “Dana White”, who then confirms that he’ll be fighting at UFC Austin in June. He then promptly confirms with White that he’ll be fighting Big Bird, before seeing the character in front of him.

Holland then shoves the character down a hill, before putting him in a rear-naked choke to put Big Bird to sleep. ‘Big Mouth’ then shoves the character into a dumpster to end the announcement of his fight with Tim Means.

They say art is in the eye of the beholder, but Kevin Holland’s video announcement is surely the pinnacle of cinema.

Y’all watch me choke my chicken in Austin, TX on June 18th!!!!!! 🍗 🐔 🦢 Ohh and I cashed out on that Cowboy Oliveira bounty…. 50G’s baby #dirtybird #austintx #2022 #fightnight #webackoutside #onlyfanshaditfirst pic.twitter.com/1jBfmkWh10 — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) April 29, 2022

What do you think about Kevin Holland’s fight announcement? Are you looking forward to his bout with Tim Means?