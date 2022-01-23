UFC 270 Results: Francis Ngannou defeats Ciryl Gane (Highlights)

Tonight’s UFC 270 event is headlined by a heavyweight title unification bout between Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane.

Ngannou (16-3 MMA) most recently competed back in March of 2021 at UFC 260, where he scored a second round knockout over Stipe Miocic to become the promotions undisputed heavyweight world champion.

Meanwhile, Ciryl Gane (10-0 MMA) captured the promotions interim heavyweight title at UFC 265, defeating Derrick Lewis by TKO. That win extended Gane’s perfect record, which includes six straight wins under the UFC banner.

Whomever emerges victorious between ‘The Predator’ and ‘Bon Gamin’ this evening will have the honor of calling themselves: “the baddest man on the planet”.

Round one of the UFC 270 main event begins and Francis Ngannou comes out with a lot of early pressure. Ciryl Gane shoots in and drives ‘The Predator’ all the way across the Octagon. Clinch knee from Ngannou. Gane breaks free. Francis catches him with a right and then pushes him back up against the cage. ‘Bon Gamin’ with a knee. Ngannou lands one of his own. Elbow inside from Gane. ‘The Predator’ responds with strong uppercuts. Ciryl Gane breaks free and lands a jab. He follows that up with a spinning back kick to the body that lands. Francis Ngannou misses with a wild overhand right but is able to force the clinch. Good knees from Ngannou now. Gane responds with some of his own. They separate and Gane lands a kick to the body. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC 270 main event begins and Francis Ngannou lands a pair of low kicks. Ciryl Gane with a jab and then some low kicks of his own. Ngannou returns one. Another jab from Gane. Ngannou looking a lot more passive this round. Gane steps in on a right and Ngannou throws two big power hooks. A hard right hook from Gane as Ngannou steps in on a couple body shots. Ciryl is really having his way right now. Francis Ngannou swings wild and then clinches up. Gane with a body kick and then a low kick. He goes upstairs. ‘The Predator’ is looking exhausted now. Ciryl Gane continues to unload punches and kicks. Ngannou is returning fire but the volume of ‘Bon Gamin’ is evident. Good shots from both men before the horn sounds to end round two.

Round three of the UFC 270 headliner begins and Ciryl Gane lands a jab. Francis Ngannou responds with a clean uppercut. He scores with a body shot and then catches a kick and slam Gane down to the canvas. ‘The Predator’ passes to side control. Ngannou with some shots. Gane gives up his back but then is able to scramble up to his feet. Francis Ngannou forces the clinch and lands a judo throw. Gane is back up with an elbow out of the clinch and is now back to range. Ngannou swinging wild and misses. Body kick for Gane. Ngannou with an overhand right. He shoots in for a takedown and gets it. ‘The Predator’ is working from half guard here. Round three comes to an end.

Round four of the UFC 270 main event begins and both Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane get to work with their jabs. ‘Bon Gamin’ with a crisp left. Ngannou shoots on a takedown and gets it. Gane is back to his feet but ‘The Predator’ drags him down again. Another go around and Ciryl is once again on his back. He remains there to close out the round.

The fifth and final round of the UFC 270 main event begins and who would have thought we’d be here. Francis Ngannou is in on another takedown attempt. He let’s that go and the fighters trade punches. Gane shoots now and is able to score a takedown. Francis looks to scramble back up but can’t do so. Ciryl Gane looks for a submission and ends up getting reversed. Ngannou now on top in half guard. Gane shrimps and Ngannou tries to grab his neck. Ciryl Gane is in sitting position but it’d be one monumental feat to stand up here. He is not able to do so and the horn sounds to end the fight.

Official UFC 270 Result: Francis Ngannou def. Ciryl Gane by unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46)

