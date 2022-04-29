Yancy Medeiros happy to re-sign with Bellator now that he’s “having fun” fighting again: “I’m happy I could please the crowd”

Yancy Medeiros says his Bellator debut served as the first time he had fun fighting in quite some time.

After losing four in a row in the UFC, he was not re-signed but quickly inked a one-fight deal with Bellator. He was set to fight back home in Hawaii against Emmanuel Sanchez and heading into the fight, Medeiros says the focus was just giving back to Hawaii and he wasn’t putting any pressure on himself to get the win.

“To be honest, I didn’t feel like I needed to win, I just wanted to give back to the crowd and that led to me getting the win,” Medeiros said to BJPENN.com. “I was just so happy to fight back in Hawaii as I wanted to give back to the people. I’m just so happy I can give back to the Hawaiians who have supported me.”

With Medeiros not focused on winning, he says that helped him with his performance. He had no pressure on himself and with that, he says he fought better than he has in the past. But, even though Medeiros got the decision win, he says he isn’t content with his performance.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“I need to work on a lot, I’m happy with the win but not content with my performance at all,” Medeiros said. “I’m happy I could please the crowd and it was a fun fight but there is some stuff I need to clean up. I’m motivated to get better and beat the last Yancy that last fought, when I look at my last fights, I always want to be better than my last version.”

Although Yancy Medeiros wasn’t content with his performance, he did get the win and snap his four-fight losing streak. According to the Hawaiian, a key reason why he finally snapped the losing streak is that he finally had fun in a fight again.

“I just wanted to have fun there, dance as I always do inside and outside the cage and that is what I was able to do here,” Medeiros explained. “It was all about giving the best show possible and having fun again. I think the big reason why I broke the losing streak is I just needed to have fun. That was the biggest thing, as crazy as it sounds, I wasn’t having fun going in there on my losing streak and this fight finally made me have fun again.”

After the win, Bellator quickly reached out to Medeiros and his management to re-sign, which he has done. He signed a new multi-fight deal with Bellator which he is happy about.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“Right after the fight, they wanted to talk to me about re-signing. They then shot me a contract right away and I just re-signed to a multi-fight deal. I’ll be in Bellator for a while,” Medeiros concluded.

Who would you like to see Yancy Medeiros fight next?