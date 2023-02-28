Paddy Pimblett “waiting” for possible Logan Paul fight in the UFC: “Come off the steroids, and we’ll fight”

UFC lightweight prospect Paddy Pimblett is down to face Logan Paul in the future.

‘The Baddy’ has been out of action since his clash with Jared Gordon in December. Heading into UFC 282, the British star was a heavy favorite. However, ‘Flash’ gave him all that he could handle on fight night.

Ultimately, the lightweight prospect still prevailed, winning by a controversial unanimous decision. That doesn’t mean Pimblett made it through the contest unscathed, however. Earlier this month, he revealed that he could be out for the majority of the year due to ankle surgery.

Whenever Paddy Pimblett does return, it might come in the form of a fight with Logan Paul. ‘The Maverick’ is 0-1 as a professional boxer but was a standout wrestler during his time in Ohio. Over the last year, Paul has been calling out Pimblett, stating that he would love to fight him in his UFC debut.

In a recent interview with MMAJunkie, the lightweight prospect accepted the callout. In the interview, Pimblett stated that he was ready and waiting for Paul. However, the Scouser seemingly believes the fight won’t happen due to the YouTuber being on steroids. In order to fight for the promotion, Paul would have to enroll in USADA and be drug tested all year.

“It’s mad,” Paddy Pimblett stated when asked about his rivalry with Logan Paul. “He called me a clout-chaser years ago, and then he’s clout-chasing me all the time, know what I mean? Mentioning my name all the time. So, if he ever wants to fight in the UFC, lad, he’s more than welcome.”

He continued, “I’ll be there waiting for him. He can just get his weight down a bit, come off the steroids, and we’ll fight.”

