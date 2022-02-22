Chris Leben provides update as he continues to fight for his life in hospital: “They did say 100% of my lungs are damaged, but they also said 100% recovery is possible”

UFC veteran Chris Leben has provided fans with an important health update as his battle with COVID-19 continues.

Leben, 41, is fondly remembered for some of his great knockout wins across his tenure with both the UFC and, more recently, BKFC. While he also had his fair share of setbacks, that never stopped him from doing everything in his power to put on a show.

Unfortunately, the last few weeks have been tough for the now-retired Leben after he was hospitalized due to a bout of COVID-19. There have been some tough-to-watch updates coming out from his family since then but in the latest video, the recovering Leben let fans know that he’s on the road to recovery.

“I feel pretty good. I’m off all the other things, I got no tubes in my body at all right now, only thing is this oxygen. I think that’s what took the most damage, for sure, is my lungs. They did say 100% of my lungs are damaged, but they also said 100% recovery is possible. I think that’s what’s gonna happen. It’s gonna take some time, start out slow, but I’m still alive, man. I’m still here. For that, I’m so grateful. The fact that I get to fight my way back to 100% health, to have that opportunity, is such a blessing.”

“I learned a lot. It’s not that I’m scared to die, it’s that I’m in love with life. I have so much to live for – a beautiful child, a thriving new business, I have family and I have the greatest, closest friends in the world that all came together and showed me how much they cared about me during this trying time.”

What is your favourite memory from the career of Chris Leben? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!