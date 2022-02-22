Michael Bisping says Darren Till has been telling him things about Khamzat Chimaev that are “truly terrifying”

Michael Bisping has issued a warning over some of the things Darren Till has told him about rising star Khamzat Chimaev.

A blossoming friendship that seems to be emerging within the UFC sphere as of late is the one shared between Darren Till and Khamzat Chimaev. After going back and forth with one another over social media, and even sharing a bizarre Instagram Live session, Till has opted to head over to Sweden and train with “Borz”. It seems as if there’s some real progress being made and while “The Gorilla” still has a lot of work left to do before becoming an elite middleweight, he’s in the right place to help him grow.

Michael Bisping, who has been keeping a close eye on what’s happening up in Scandinavia, revealed the following about Chimaev as the hype surrounding him continues to grow.

“I am hearing things about Khamzat that are truly terrifying. As I said Darren Till is out there, I’ve got a bunch of friends out there in Sweden, they’re filming, Blockasset is a company that I’m involved with. They are calling me up and saying ‘holy f***ing s***, Khamzat is the real deal’. He works his ass off, trains like a motherf***er, lifting weights, pushing everyone in the room, great stand-up, great wrestling.”

Regardless of whether Till grows into the fighter everyone wants him to be or not, Khamzat Chimaev is going to continue impressing the masses for as long as he stays active in mixed martial arts. His cocky style isn’t for everyone, but the way he fights is more than enough to keep folks invested.

Do you think Khamzat Chimaev will challenge for a UFC title before the end of 2022? If he does, will it be against Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight strap? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!