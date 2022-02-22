Joanna Jedrzejczyk heaps praise at her ATT teammate Kayla Harrison: “Soon she is going to be ‘the name’ of women’s MMA”

Former UFC champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk has praised American Top Team teammate Kayla Harrison as her meteoric rise continues.

While she may have only been seen by those watching her consistent success in PFL, Kayla Harrison is still a name positioned firmly on the lips of mixed martial arts fans across the globe. She’s been pinpointed as the heir to the throne in women’s MMA and as it turns out, some of her peers agree with that assessment too.

One such example of that is Joanna Jedrzejczyk, once considered to be the female GOAT herself, with the 34-year-old noting the following about Harrison during a recent interview.

“I know she’s smart, she’s a super big inspiration to all of us, this is what I love. When someone is focused on the prize, and she’s definitely one of the hardest working athletes in the gym. She’s a two-time Olympian, and she’s special. It’s good to have her here. She’s tough physically, mentally, she doesn’t give up, and she deserves to get paid. Soon, she’s going to be the name of women’s MMA.”

When asked about whether she’ll make the move over to the UFC, Joanna had the following to say.

“I would love to see her in the UFC but like I said, she has to get paid. She won PFL two times, she won a million bucks a few times, she doesn’t have to fight for small money. She always brings the extra attention and always performs very well.”

As of this writing, Harrison has yet to make a decision regarding her future in the sport.

Where do you think Kayla Harrison is going to end up next? Will she stay in PFL, move to the UFC or begin another venture? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!