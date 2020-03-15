Charles Oliveira willing to move up to welterweight for fight with Conor McGregor

UFC lightweight contender Charles Oliveira says that he would move up to welterweight for a superfight against Conor McGregor.

Oliveira submitted Kevin Lee in the main event of UFC Brasilia to pick up his seventh straight win inside the Octagon and continue to extend his record for most submission wins in UFC history. The win over Lee was the biggest win of Oliveira’s career to date and will see him move into the top-10 of 155lbs at the next UFC rankings update.

Now Lee is looking at other opponents for his next fight, and he has his sights set on McGregor. Following his win over Lee, Oliveira told the media in Brazil that he would be willing to move up to 170lbs to take on McGregor.

The odds of Oliveira landing a superfight with McGregor seem slim to none. McGregor is waiting to see what happens at UFC 249 between UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson (if that fight even happens) and there are also more high-profile fights out there against opponents like Justin Gaethje or Nate Diaz. It seems unlikely that McGregor would contemplate fighting Oliveira anytime soon.

Having said that, a fight between McGregor and Oliveira would be very intriguing. On one hand, you have arguably the greatest submission artist in UFC history who is on a roll in Oliveira. On the other hand, you have one of the most powerful knockout artists in the history of the UFC lightweight division in McGregor. It would be a very interesting fight if it ever did come to fruition. But it most likely will have to remain a dream for Oliveira as McGregor is likely going to get a title shot his next time out.

Would you be interested in watching Charles Oliveira fight Conor McGregor?