Dana White and UFC willing to sign new fighters to take short-notice fights at former UFC London card

UFC president Dana White and the promotion’s matchmakers are willing to sign new fighters to take short-notice fights for the former UFC London card.

While the majority of the sporting world is bunkering down and not holding its events for the foreseeable future, the UFC continues to operate the status quo. Though no fans were in attendance, the Octagon was still there for UFC Brasilia. White is adamant that the upcoming cards that were set for Ohio and Portland will also find new homes, as will the card that was scheduled to be UFC 249 in Brooklyn.

Next weekend the UFC is set to hold its next event in London with the main event featuring welterweight contenders Leon Edwards and Tyron Woodley. However, due to a travel ban, the card is now being moved to another locale, per White. The travel ban also means that many of the promotion’s European fighters who were scheduled to compete on the card will no longer be able to do so.

In a new email sent to managers of UFC fighters, the promotion said that it is now looking to see if anyone on the roster would be willing to step up and take on short-notice fighters. As well, White and the UFC matchmakers said in the email that they are open to signing new fighters to the roster to fill in those slots. Take a look at the email below (via Ariel Helwani).

This is an email they are sending out to managers and reps about this new card next week. As you can see, they are even open to signing fighters who currently aren’t on the roster to fill it up, as well. pic.twitter.com/qYcYCDvdyo — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 15, 2020

It is somewhat shocking the UFC is continuing to hold its events while the rest of the world boards up its doors. However, for White, the show must go on, and for fighters who have been looking to get their foot in the door, this could be the opportunity of a lifetime to finally get their spot on the UFC roster.

Who would you like to see Dana White and the UFC matchmakers sign for short-notice fights?