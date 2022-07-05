Charles Oliveira willing to forget about Conor McGregor after recent comments from Khabib: “I’ll beat Islam Makhachev and then challenge Khabib to come back from retirement”

Charles Oliveira is willing to forget about Conor McGregor after recent comments from Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Oliveira (33-8 MMA) was stripped of his title after missing weight against Justin Gaethje (23-4 MMA) at UFC 274 in May of this year. Oliveira did win the match via rear-naked choke just 3:22 into the first round.

‘Do Bronx’ has been contemplating a fight with Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) but in lieu of recent comments made by Khabib, he’s rethinking who he’d like to enter the Octagon with next.

Nurmagomedov is claiming that Makhachev (22-1 MMA), his longtime teammate and friend, would take the fight in Brazil with Oliveira and submit him in front of his own fans. The Russian has been eyeing Oliveira for a while and is looking to take the vacant lightweight title as his own.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

In speaking with ‘Ag. Fight’ Oliveira opened up about a fight with Makhachev saying (h/t MMAJunkie):

“If they really want it, they need to chase the champion. I chased the champion, right? Then I became the champion. I want to fight in December. Do you really want this? So let’s do something cool. Now I’m talking to you. Let’s fight in January in Brazil? Isn’t that what you really want? So sell it more. But look at this, Khabib, you’ve already tried three premonitions about me and missed all three.”

Continuing Oliveira said:

“Look, I won’t say I’m going to submit or knock him out, but I’ll beat him. Listen to this: I will beat Islam Makhachev. The division’s problem is called Charles Oliveira. That’s the division’s problem. It doesn’t matter what they say. If they really want it, I want it, too.”

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

Oliveira says he will forget about Conor McGregor for now:

“Look, forget about Conor McGregor now. Forget it. In Brazil, Charles Oliveira against Islam Makhachev. Is this the fight you want? So we will have it. Charles Oliveira against Islam Makhachev in Brazil.”

Finishing, Oliveira is adamant he will beat Makhachev and proceed to challenge Khabib to come out of retirement and he’ll beat him too:

“I’ll beat him (Makhachev). So who knows, maybe you (Nurmagomedov) come of retirement and come too? Each one says what they want. I am the division’s problem. I have one of the best jiu-jitsu (games) in the division and in the UFC. I think these guys are talking too much. They want to get in my mind, but that’s not possible.”

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“(Khabib) was champion, 29 wins in a row, and never said anything. He always sold the fight in a good way, really damn well, and today he is always talking a lot, and if it’s to talk, I’m gonna say it: I’ll beat Islam Makhachev and then challenge Khabib to come back from retirement. It’s the fight everyone will want to see. Isn’t that what everyone will want to see? Everyone says Khabib is f*cking tough. I respect him a lot, but lately, he’s been talking too much.”

Would you like to see an Oliveira vs Makhachev fight in Brazil? Who would you predict as the victor?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!