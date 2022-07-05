Just Scrap Radio Ep. 85 with James Krause, Jared Vanderaa, and Cody Brundage

The 85th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live ahead of UFC Vegas 58.

We’re first joined by James Krause (1:37). Next, UFC heavyweight Jared Vanderaa (23:23) comes on. Closing out the program is UFC middleweight Cody Brundage (41:28).

James Krause opens up the show to discuss his coaching career and Brandon Moreno’s upcoming interim flyweight title fight against Kai Kara-France at UFC 277. James talks about how Brandon joined his gym and how he thinks he matches up against Kara-France. He also talks about what having one of his fighters win a world title means to him. James then touches on other fighters at his gym like Jeff Molina and James Gallagher while also talking about his own fighting career. He then closes things out by discussing his podcast and betting discord.

Jared Vanderaa then joins the show to preview his UFC Vegas 58 fight against Chase Sherman. Jared talks about how the fight came together and why he figured he would be getting a fight in the very near future. He explains why he thinks this fight against Chase is a winnable one for him, but says he knows the loser of this fight gets cut. He also touches on his goal for the rest of the year.

Cody Brundage closes out the program to preview his UFC Vegas 58 fight against Tresean Gore. Cody talks about stepping in for his teammate Josh Fremd and why he likes this matchup so much. He then talks about training with Dustin Jacoby and what he thinks a win over Tresean does for him and his goal for the rest of the year.

