Josh Emmett reacts after Urijah Faber sounds off on Dana White and the UFC: “He’s just looking out for me”

Josh Emmett is reacting after Urijah Faber sounded off on Dana White and the UFC.

Emmett’s coach, Urijah Faber was unhappy the treatment his fighter received during International Fight Week, saying to ‘MMA Junkie‘:

“He had a really bad experience. He was put way back in the seating, not even with the rest of the guys and had to find his way by himself upstairs because they have peons working security that are getting paid minimum wage that are like, ‘Hey, you can’t come this way.’ He’s not a confrontational guy unless you’re paying him to beat someone up. He was really upset that there wasn’t more made of the fact that he’s the guy in line. I’m going to talk to Dana (White) about it and talk to Hunter (Campbell) and let them know that it’s really bullsh*t.”

Continuing Faber said he hopes Dana White see’s his comments and acts on them:

“(We got) ghosted. It’s really sad and his wife was livid, he was livid and he was just like, ‘What do I have to do to get a little bit of respect?’ So Dana, I hope you see this and understand that it’s Josh’s time.”

In response, Josh Emmett (18-2 MMA) spoke about his coach’s comments saying he was just looking out for the him:

“I’m not going to sit here and – Urijah knew what was going on. I was never going to say anything and I saw that thing last night and everyone was tagging me, then I see the interview. He’s just looking out for me. Of course, he was pissed. They don’t need to reach out to me. They don’t need to do anything. I was kind of pissed because I wanted to sit cageside and watch that fight close then like – I was on the floor then I was in the very back. Then a bunch of other things went on. It was just like a snowball effect I kept getting more pissed.”

It is true that Josh Emmett (18-2 MMA) believes he’s the rightful No. 1 contender in the featherweight division after Alexander Volkanovski (25-1 MMA) defeated Max Holloway (23-7 MMA) in their trilogy bout last Saturday at UFC 276.

Emmett, is on a five fight winning streak, his latest victory coming against Calvin Kattar (23-6 MMA) in June of this year.

In speaking with ‘MMA Junkie Radio’ Emmett confirmed he wants a shot at Volkanovski:

“I know he’s been wanting to fight in Australia. He gets to call the shots. They already know my answer. It would be an honor to fight Volkanovski. He is the best in the featherweight division and he is one of the pound-for-pound best, and that’s why I want to fight him. Because he’s the best, and I think I’m the best. There’s only one way to find out.”

