Charles Oliveira vows to finish Islam Makhachev inside one round at UFC 280: “I came in to ruin their expectations”

Charles Oliveira is expecting to make a statement at UFC 280.

Oliveira is set to face Makhachev in the main event of UFC 280 for the vacant lightweight title. It’s a fascinating matchup and is a fight that both men have a ton of confidence heading into it. Along with that, the scrap is happening in Abu Dhabi, and according to Oliveira that is because Makhachev’s team demanded it would be there.

Although Oliveira will be heading into enemy territory and plans to silence the crowd with a first-round stoppage of Makhachev at UFC 280.

“Everyone wanted to see this fight over here, but I came in to ruin their expectations. Be sure, it will not pass the first round,” Oliveira said on UFC Embedded.

If Charles Oliveira can finish Islam Makhachev in the first round it would be massive and only help cement his legacy as one of the best lightweights ever.

This is also not the first time Oliveira has talked about shocking people as he knows people are doubting them and wants to silence those critics.

“I’m going to shock the world yet again… Well, opinions are subjective and some people believe that I would be a potential winner, he would be a potential winner,” Oliveira said to ESPN. “But I’m gonna show that my history, my background, the number of fights I’ve had, my contenders, these will come to show on that very night. In this sense, I’ll shock the world because people will change their opinion about this.”

Charles Oliveira (33-8 and one No Contest) is on an 11-fight winning streak and coming off back-to-back submission wins over Justin Gaethje, and Dustin Poirier to defend his belt for the first time. He won the vacant belt by knocking out Michael Chandler.

Do you think Charles Oliveira will finish Islam Makhachev at UFC 280?

