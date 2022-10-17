x
Jiri Prochazka thrilled for the chance to avenge “worst performance” of his career against Glover Teixeira: “I want to show my best”

Josh Evanoff

UFC light-heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka is ready for his rematch with Glover Teixeira.

‘Denisa’ first faced the Brazilian in June in Singapore. In the main event of UFC 275, the two light heavyweights put on an incredible show. For five rounds, the champion and contender went back and forth.

In the waning seconds of the fifth and final rounds, it was the Czech Republic native who locked up a rear-naked choke for the victory. With that, Prochazka became the UFC light-heavyweight champion, and it appeared that Teixeira would likely retire, as he had teased prior to the bout.

Instead, the newly crowned champion publicly began lobbying for the rematch. Despite names such as Jan Blachowicz stating that they deserve a title shot next, Prochazka disagreed. As it turned out, so did the UFC, as they booked the second fight for this December.

The rematch is a chance for Jiri Prochazka to right a wrong. Not in the form of loss, however. Instead, Prochazka views the rematch as a chance to avenge one of the worst performances of his career.

On The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, the champion stated that his lackluster performance in June is largely why he wanted the rematch. Heading into the second encounter, Prochazka is prepared to outdo his initial fight with Glover Teixeira.

Jiri Prochazka, Glover Teixeira

“And this time, I’m glad about what I decided for [the rematch],” said Prochazka on The MMA Hour. “I think, I just want to show my best performance. In the first fight, that was one of the worst performances of all my fighting [career]. I mean, my attitude to the fight.”

He continued, “I know I can do better, and like I said, Glover deserves the rematch. That fight was 50-50. I just accept the challenge because there were many voices who called for me to rematch.”

Luckily for the light-heavyweight champion, he will get a chance to improve upon his performance at UFC 282. Also targeted for the card is the possible return of Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic.

What do you think about Jiri Prochazka’s comments? Are you excited about the rematch? Sound off in the comment section PENN Nation!

