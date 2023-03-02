Charles Oliveira unbothered by possibility of Conor McGregor getting a title shot: “Chandler is going to win!”

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira isn’t worried about Conor McGregor getting a title shot over him.

‘The Notorious’ is currently filming the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter. While the former dual-weight champion is yet to re-enter the USADA testing pool, his return is expected for later this year. Coaching alongside McGregor is former Bellator lightweight titleholder, Michael Chandler.

Both lightweights have stated that they believe they would deserve a title shot with a win. That sort of talk likely isn’t great to hear if you’re one Charles Oliveira. ‘Do Bronx’ has been out of the cage since his loss to Islam Makhachev last October, but has recently scheduled his return against Beneil Dariush.

On The MMA Hour alongside Ariel Helwani, Charles Oliveira previewed his return. Along with that, he discussed the upcoming clash between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler. During the interview, the Brazilian was asked if he’s worried about the former champion leapfrogging him for a possible title shot.

Oliveira responded in the negative. The former UFC lightweight champion predicated that Chandler would defeat McGregor later this year. With a loss, Oliveira feels that the Irishman’s chances of fighting for gold are slim to none.

“I don’t think he’s going to win,” Charles Oliveira stated when asked about the upcoming bout between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler. “I mean, he’s a guy that sells. He’s great to promote, and people love his fights, but I don’t think he’s going to win. So [I don’t have to deal with it].”

He continued, “Yeah, I believe Chandler is an explosive fighter. McGregor hasn’t fought in a long time, so I believe Chandler is going to win.”

What do you make of this prediction? Do you agree? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!